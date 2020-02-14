Indian Lifters Claim 2 Medals on Opening Day of Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) India made a positive start to its campaign at the 2020 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, bagging two medals on the opening day of the event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Both the medals -- a silver and bronze -- were bagged by Indian female lifters.

While KVL Pavani Kumari won a silver medal in the 45kg category, Harshada Goud clinched a bronze in the same weight division.

A total of 197 athletes from 20 Asian countries are participating in the event. PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)