Indian Navy Launches 'Operation Vanilla' to Provide Support to Disaster-hit Madagascar

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Indian Navy has launched 'Operation Vanilla' to provide support in view of the torrential rains and floods that have ravaged Madagascar.INS Airavat, which was the mission deployed has been diverted for the relief operations.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Tuesday, "In this time of national disaster, we stand in solidarity with Madagascar. The @indiannavy has already launched "Op Vanilla" and urgently diverted INS Airavat to provide support in the relief operations. Our thoughts & prayers are with the people of Madagascar."At least 26 people have died in Madagascar after almost a week of heavy rain in the north-west of the island, according to reports. (ANI)

