Tehran, June 22: Iran on Sunday vowed to avenge the US bombing of three of its major nuclear facilities saying the American strikes will have "everlasting consequences". The reaction by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi came hours after the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan using "bunker buster" bombs which were dropped by B-2 bombers. Following the US strikes, President Donald Trump said the Iranian nuclear facilities were "completely and totally obliterated". The US has committed a "grave violation" of the UN Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations, Araghchi said.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour," he said. The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran reserves "all options" to defend its "sovereignty, interest, and people." Araghchi said he is travelling to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. On its part, Russia strongly condemned the "irresponsible" US strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran, and said it "grossly" violated international law, UN Charter and UNSC resolutions. Vladimir Putin Has No Plans to Talk to Donald Trump After US Strikes on Iran: Kremlin.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US action has granted Iran the legitimate right to act in self-defence including "through options that go beyond the delusional calculations of the aggressor coalition". The IRGC statement has been carried by Iranian news agency Tasnim. Meanwhile, the 27-nation European Union urged all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table. "I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said. PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls for Immediate De-Escalation of Iran-Israel Conflict Through Dialogue and Diplomacy.

The EU foreign ministers are discuss the situation on Monday. The UK and many other nations have also appealed for calm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)