Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is back with a new edition. On Friday, the third season kicked off in Surat with a grand ceremony attended by stalwarts of the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya, Ram Charan, and Akshay Kumar. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also present at the ceremony. Where to Watch Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 Live Streaming Online.

Fans were thrilled to see so many stars gathered together. Scheduled from January 9 to February 6, the third season will feature eight franchises competing across 44 fast-paced matches, showcasing raw talent, fearless cricket and electrifying entertainment. ISPL 2026: Sourav Ganguly, Aksha Kamboj Rally Tiigers of Kolkata for Season 3.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Ram Charan at ISPL 2026 Opening Ceremony – Watch Video

ISPL Season 3 features eight teams, including defending champions Majhi Mumbai (co-owned by Amitabh Bachchan), Tiigers of Kolkata (Sourav Ganguly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bengaluru Strikers (Hrithik Roshan) and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), alongside new entrants Delhi Superheros (Salman Khan) and Ahmedabad Lions (Ajay Devgn), adding further excitement and competition to the league.