United Nations, March 25: The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its first demand to halt fighting.

The United States abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas' Oct 7 surprise attack in southern Israel.. Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu Has Sidestepped Accountability for Hamas Attack, Instead Taking Aim at His Security Chiefs.

UN Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Unconditional Release of Hostages:

The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 25, 2024

But the measure does not link that demand to the cease-fire during Ramzan, which ends April 9.