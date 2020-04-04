Israel Records over 500 New Infections with Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Tel Aviv[Isreal], Apr 4 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Israel rose by 571 to 7,428 in the past day, the Health Ministry said on Friday.There were 6,857 infected in the country as of Thursday evening. Five more people have died from virus-related complications, taking the death toll to 39.In Palestine, 22 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said at a news briefing.This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Palestinian territories to 193, including 12 patients in the Gaza Strip. All new cases were imported from Israel.(Sputnik/ANI)

