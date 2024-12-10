Itanagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested with cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh from Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun, police said on Tuesday.

One of them was arrested on Monday from the Papunallah area and 6.5 kg of cannabis was seized from him, Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

The accused, identified as Rage Kena (35), was arrested on the basis of a tip-off, he said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

In another operation on Sunday, an inter-state drug peddler was arrested following a raid at his rented house in Lower Model village on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Md Babul Islam (24), a native of Lakhimpur in Assam, was accused of supplying cannabis to the youth in Itanagar, the SP said.

A total of 3.5 kg of cannabis was seized from his possession, he said.

