J-K: Explosion in Pannar Forest Area in Bandipora District Injures Two People

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Two persons were injured in an explosion in Pannar forest area in Bandipora district on Friday, SSP Bandipora said.One person has been shifted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura.The reason of the explosion has not been determined has not been ascertained so far and further investigation was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)