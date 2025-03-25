Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will skip performing at the IPL ceremony in Guwahati on Wednesday as her mother is not keeping well. A source close to the actress informed, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony." SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 7.

More details regarding the health of Jacqueline's mother are yet to be acquired. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jacqueline was last seen sharing screen space with Sonu Sood in Fateh, which marked the latter's directorial debut.

The film is an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic.