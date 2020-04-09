Jaishankar Discusses COVID-19 Situation with Spanish Counterpart

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez over COVID-19.During the conversation, Jaishankar said that India has responded positively to Spain's urgent pharmaceutical requirement."Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish FM @AranchaGlezLaya. We agreed that effective #COVID response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain," Jaishankar said in a tweet.Spain is one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus, which has infected more than one million people worldwide.The number of coronavirus cases in Spain is close to 1,50,000, while the death toll has surged past 14,000. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)