Jaishankar Holds Talks with German Counterpart Heiko Maas, Thanks for Support over Expanding India-EU Cooperation

Berlin [Germany], Feb 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held "a very good meeting" with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and thanked him for the support his country in expanding cooperation between India and the European Union (EU)."A very good meeting with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed Afghanistan, the Gulf, Indo-Pacific, multilateralism, connectivity, and technology issues. Thank him for Germany's strong support for expanded India-EU cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.The External Affairs Minister, who was in Germany during the weekend for the Munich Security Conference, arrived here on Monday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit for the India-EU summit in Brussels next month.On Tuesday, Jaishankar met German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer here and discussed Afghanistan and policies in the Indo-Pacific region.On Monday, he held discussions with members of the European Parliament, who represented a broad spectrum of politics and member states, over political, economic and social issues.After the meeting, Jaishankar said that the representatives had shown a deep interest in India and the country's relations with the European Union.Jaishankar also met EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and the two leaders discussed experiences in capacity building and development partnerships on the sidelines of the Munich Conference. (ANI)

