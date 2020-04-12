Jammu And Kashmir: Srinagar DM Bans Uploading Photos, Videos of Relief Distribution on Social Media Sites

Selfie addiction (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Srinagar, April 12: District magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has banned circulation of photos and videos showing distribution of relief on the social media sites. An order issued by the DM said under powers vested in him under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is ordered that nobody will upload photos or videos of relief distribution on the social media sites.

In amplification of his earlier order, the DM said on Sunday that only designated essential and emergency service officials will be allowed to enter areas declared as containment zones. The order states further that the operation of the NGOs and distribution of relief in these areas will be in strict coordination with the NGO cell of the district disaster management agency. Selfie, Photography Banned During Distribution of Food Items in Ajmer Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Violators to Face Strict Action.

Around 30 NGOs have been taken on board by the district administration for reaching out to residents in Srinagar district.