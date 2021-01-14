Army Day is celebrated in India on January 15 every year. It is an extremely significant day in the history of India when for the first time an Indian took command of the Indian Army. The celebration of Army Day in India is usually accompanied by various events that celebrate and applaud the brave contributions that the Jawans in our country continue to make. Sharing Happy Army Day wishes, Indian Army Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is a common way of celebrating Army Day in India. In this article, we bring you Indian Army Day 2021 wishes, HD images, messages and photos to honour the jawans of the Indian Army.

January marks an important historic event in India. On this day, General KM Cariappa took charge of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher who was the last British commander of Indian Army. It was the first time that an Indian took command of the Indian Army and is therefore celebrated as Indian Army Day. Indian Army is one of the most powerful militaries in the world. Army Day is celebrated to honour the soldiers of the country for their selfless service and love for the country. Army day is celebrated at the Headquarters and in the national capital New Delhi.

While the celebration of Army Day this year is sure to be different, our love and respect for our jawans continue to be stronger. Here are some Happy Army Day wishes, Indian Army Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online to celebrate this day with all the pride and fervour.

Army Day 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Stickers: Indian Army Day Always Reminds Us of All Our Heroes Who Stand Strong To Keep Us Safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Army Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Stickers: Let Us Celebrate Indian Army Day by Saluting All the Army Men for Their Bravery, Dedication and Patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Army Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Stickers: Born To Fight, Trained To Kill, Prepared To Die, but Never Will. Happy Indian Army Day!

Army Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Stickers: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour or Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

Army Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Stickers: Let Us Celebrate With Pride the Service Rendered to the Nation. By Our Fearless & Selfless Warriors. Happy Indian Army Day!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

To celebrate Army Day 2021, you can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and share them among your friends and family, honouring the brave jawans. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the WhatsApp stickers.

Traditionally, Army Day parade takes place at the Cariappa ground in Delhi Cantonment. We have parades and celebrations at the other places as well to celebrate the day. Sena Medals and Gallantry Awards are presented on this day. The ones who have received the prestigious Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra also participate in the parade. In 2020, Tania Shergill became the first female officer to command an Army Parade. The Army Day Parade is already being prepared by the Jawans to celebrate Army Day 2021. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Army Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).