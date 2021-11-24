The Palm Springs International Film Awards would be showing respect to actor-singer Jennifer Hudson's turn as Aretha Franklin by honouring her with the Chairman's Award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner will be feted during an in-person gala on January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where she'll be joined by a roster of fellow honorees that includes Jessica Chastain, Jane Campion, Penleope Cruz and Kristen Stewart. Respect: Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Her New Biopic on Late Music Icon Aretha Franklin, Calls Her Role ‘Scary’.

The honour for Hudson, for her role in 'Respect' from director Liesl Tommy, follows a 2007 breakthrough award from the festival for her work in 'Dreamgirls'. "In Respect, Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin's rise from childhood gospel singer to international star. Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance," said fest chairman Harold Matzner. Baba Yaga: Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close Board VR Animated Film.

Hudson, who has won Grammys, an Oscar, an Emmy and multiple critics and guild prizes during her versatile career, has also been seen in 'Monster', 'Baba Yaga', 'Cats', 'Sing', 'Confirmation', 'Chi-Raq', 'Hairspray LIVE!', 'The Secret Life of Bees', 'Sex and the City: The Movie', 'Lullaby', 'Black Nativity', 'Winnie Mandela', 'The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete', 'The Three Stooges', 'Call Me Crazy: A Five Film', 'Smash' and 'Empire'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she's attached to produce and star in an untitled Christmas musical comedy at New Line alongside Jonathan Glickman, with whom she also produced 'Respect'.

