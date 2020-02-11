Jerome Taylor Joins Gloucestershire on Three-year Deal

Bristol [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor on Tuesday joined the Gloucestershire Cricket club on a three-year deal.The 35-year-old Taylor feels excited after joining the club and said that he is looking forward to meeting players and hoped his experience can help the club."I am very excited to be joining Gloucestershire and I am looking forward to meeting up with the players and the staff and getting underway. I am grateful for the opportunity as I really enjoy playing county cricket and I am hopeful that my experience can help the club on and off the field," the club official website quoted Taylor as saying.Earlier, Taylor has featured for Somerset in the Vitality Blast in the last two years, making a big impact by taking 14 wickets in 2019 and 22 the previous season.Gloucestershire Head Coach Richard Dawson said that Taylor's international experience will strengthen our bowling attack."Jerome is an exciting player who will add some pace and international experience to the bowling attack. He can contribute in all formats so he will be a valuable addition to the squad. We played some very good cricket last season to get us into Division One and Jerome can help us to set a high standard in the field against some talented opposition," Dawson saidTaylor will be the second West Indies fast bowler to join Gloucestershire in the last two years after Shannon Gabriel, who played in two First-class matches at the end of the 2019 season. (ANI)

