Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Pulwama District

Srinagar, Apr 25: A pre-dawn encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora in the South Kashmir district in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists & 1 terrorist associate killed in an encounter with security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/bY41lkwcFp — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

