J&K High Court Gets Three New Judges

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Three New judges were appointed to the common high court of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Friday, the law ministry said.

The ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta.

With the new appointments, the judges' strength of the high court has gone up to 12 as against the sanctioned strength of 17.

