Just Lockdown Not Enough, COVID-19 Testing Should Be Scaled Up: Former Health Secretary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Former Health Secretary Sujata Rao on Tuesday said that just the lockdown is not enough and health department should scale up the testing to fight coronavirus."Social distancing is the best option to disrupt the transmission of the disease in an effective way but just the lockdown is not enough and the health department should scale up the testing. We must test all who are vulnerable to see how far the virus has affected us," she told ANI.She said that there appears to be a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare workers and it is crucial to get adequate supply of PPEs."Both China and Italy have shown that 20-25 per cent of the people who have died due to coronavirus have been doctors and nurses. We cannot afford to lose any doctors as we already have a shortage of doctors and nurses and it is important that we get the sufficient number of PPEs," she said.She said Telangana has only 240 ventilators which is completely inadequate."Telangana has only 240 ventilators which is completely inadequate if there is a surge of sick people wanting ICU treatment. Thus, the Union government and the state governments are working together to see how the public and private sector can improve if needed." (ANI)

