Juventus Announce Squad for Clash Against Lyon

Turin [Italy], Feb 25 (ANI): Italian club Juventus on Tuesday announced a 22-member squad for the UEFA Champions League's round of last 16 clash against Lyon.Juventus leads the Group D in UEFA Champions League table with 16 points. The side have won last five matches in the championships.Lyon is second in Group G of UEFA Championship League table with eight points.Juventus squad: Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Carlo Pinsoglio, Federico Bernardeschi, Gianluigi Buffon.Juventus will take on Lyon in the last round of 16 in UEFA Champions League on February 27 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. (ANI)

