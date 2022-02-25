Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, best known for her role in Netflix's 'Sacred Games', has bagged a pivotal role in the international film 'Kandahar', which will be headlined by none other than Gerard Butler. Excited about the project, Elnaaz said, "I have always been a big fan of Gerard Butler, and to have an opportunity to star in his film feels surreal. Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi Opens Up About the Lack of Hygiene at the Grocery Stores in Germany.

I had an incredible time working on the project. I hope the audience can resonate with me and my character in Kandahar."

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, 'Kandahar' follows the journey of an undercover CIA operative stuck in hostile territory in Afghanistan.The film also stars Ali Fazal and Navid Negahban.

