Karantaka Congress Leader Seeks Removal of Anurag Thakur as Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Working President Karnataka Congress Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove Union Minister Anurag Thakur from the Council of Ministers. His remarks came after the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of BJP's star campaigners for the Delhi assembly polls with immediate effect."The Prime Minister should remove him (Thakur) from the Council of Ministers as well since he has violated Election Commission's rule, the Constitution," Khandre told ANI.He also defended the Kerala government over the Governor's address which had reference to Citizenship Amendment Act.Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan read out a portion against the CAA stating that he was doing so to "honour the wish" of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.Khan said although he disagreed with the state government over its resolution requesting the Centre to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he would still read out the 18th paragraph, the portion with reference to the CAA, in his speech only to "honour the wish of Chief Minister" Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

