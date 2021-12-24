Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram story, Kapoor Khan wrote, "I have tested negative for Covid-19." She also thanked her "darling sister" Karisma Kapoor for being her family's "anchor through this nightmare." Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Genome Sequencing Report for Omicron Is Negative, Reveals Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In her note, Bebo added, "My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Mama, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best..." Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspires Fans To Continue Working Out Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

She also gave a shoutout to her husband Saif Ali Khan for "being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family." "Merry Christmas everybody VIIP stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded her note. The genome sequencing report of Kapoor Khan for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has also come negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Friday.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor had been in quarantine ever since she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in December after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

However, Karan did not contract it. Bebo's house help had later also tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

