Earlier on December 13, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, she is isolating herself by following all precautionary measures. Now, on Friday (December 14) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that, "Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative." Bebo is recovering well. Hope so she gets well soon!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (file photo) pic.twitter.com/PEm91oiRA4 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

