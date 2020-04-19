Karnataka CM Defends Wedding of HD Kumaraswamy's Son During Lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy organised the wedding of his son in a simple manner and that there is no need to discuss it."HD Kumaraswamy organised the wedding (of his son Nikhil with Revathi, grand-niece of former Congress Minister M Krishnappa) in a simple manner. No need to discuss the issue. Even though his family is large, he held the wedding ceremony in limits. I convey my regards," said Chief Minister Yediyurappa.This comes after former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy was criticised for organising the wedding amid the lockdown.According to sources, more than 100 people participated in the marriage ceremony held at Kumaraswamy's farmhouse in Kethaganahally, Ramanagara.There were around 50-60 members from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family and more than 30 people participated from Revathi's family, sources added. (ANI)

