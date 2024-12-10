Bengaluru, December 10: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on Wednesday to honour the memory of former Karnataka CM and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday. The Karnataka government has also announced a three-day state mourning beginning today.

"CM Siddaramaiah announced one day holiday to schools and colleges and govt offices after SM Krishna's demise," Karnataka CMO said. Earlier in a post on X Siddaramaiah expressed grief on the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna and said that his "foresight" and "disciplined life" inspire aspiring politicians. SM Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Former Karnataka CM, Says ‘Deeply Saddened by His Passing’ (See Pics).

"A statesman and a leader without adversaries, Shri Krishna was a guide and mentor to me during my early days in the Congress party and remained a well-wisher throughout. His foresight, disciplined life, and kind nature are an inspiration for aspiring politicians. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers in this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Siddaramaiah said on X.

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the last rites of Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna will be performed on Wednesday evening. "Till tomorrow at 8 am, everyone is allowed to pay the last respects at his residence in Bengaluru. At 8 am tomorrow, his mortal remains will be taken to Maddur, his native place. Till 10.30 we will reach Maddur. Till 3 pm, everyone would be allowed to have darshan. The family rituals would be conducted for one hour. At 4 pm, the state honour will be conducted and the last rites will be done," Shivakumar told reporters.

He further recalled his relationship with the former CM, "It's a relationship between father and son. I lost him, you can see what we are today, it's only because of him, and his programs. When Rajkumar was kidnapped, he called me in the night and I know what kind of situation he faced. How much he struggled." Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed profound sorrow over the demise of SM Krishna. SM Krishna Dies: Karnataka Government to Observe 3 Days of Mourning on Demise of Former Union Minister.

In his message, the Governor highlighted SM Krishna's immense contributions to the development of Karnataka and the nation. "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister and former Union External Affairs Minister SM Krishna. He served the state and the country with dedication in various capacities, as Union Minister, State Minister, and Governor. His passing is an irreparable loss to the country," the Governor stated.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to SM Krishna's family, saying, "I pray that his family finds the strength to bear this profound grief, and may his soul rest in peace." Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August. Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.

