Mangaluru July 6: Moodbidri police have reportedly found over 50 obscene video clips from the mobile phone of Hindu Jagarana Vedike's Dakshina Kannada district co-convenor Samith Raj Dharegudde. Dharegudde is currently out on bail in connection with a stone-pelting case involving a private bus. Police during the investigation found the data from the leader's device. Police, having secured permission from the court and senior officers, conducted a forensic data extraction at Mangaluru's CEN Lab. ‘Mujhse Physical Relation Bana Lo, Tumhe iPhone Dunga’: SBI Service Manager in Una Sends Obscene Messages to Female Colleagues, Booked for Sexual Harassment After Video Surfaces.

During the process, officers were reportedly startled to find video content showing sexually explicit scenes involving both men and women. Among the retrieved clips, one video is alleged to feature a prominent coastal politician. In response to the findings, Moodbidri Inspector Sandesh has registered a separate FIR concerning the obscene content under relevant provisions. Bengaluru: Infosys Employee Caught Red-Handed Recording Explicit Videos of Female Colleagues in Washroom, Arrested as Over 30 Obscene Clips Found on His Phone.

Officials cited the potential risk of these videos being shared or circulated, which could harm public decency and social harmony. Police are currently working to trace the origin of the videos and verify the identities of those depicted. Officials confirmed that a fresh notice will be issued to summon Dharegudde for questioning with regard to the obscene video content. Dhargegudde could not be reached to comment on the videos.

