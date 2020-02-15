Kerala Govt Gives Clearance for Registering Vigilance Case Against Congress' VS Sivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Kerala government on Saturday gave clearance for registering a vigilance case against former state health minister and Congress MLA VS Sivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.This comes after Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) based on preliminary enquiry sought the permission of state government to register a case. The state government had sought the approval of Governor as per norms and after getting his nod the Home Secretary has now issued the orders.Meanwhile, Congress claimed that the probe against VS Sivakumar is politically motivated."This is a politically motivated case and UDF will challenge it both politically and legally," said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.Sivakumar, who was the health minister in the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, said that the case had earlier been probed by VACB and he was given a clean chit."Again they are probing the same case based on an anonymous complaint. This clearly shows that it is politically motivated. Earlier, there was an allegation that I own a hospital. These baseless allegations come up when it nears elections. I will face this legally," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)