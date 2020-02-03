Khashoggi's Fiancee to Attend Trump's State of the Union Address - US Congressman

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], February 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee will attend the Presidential State of the Union address delivered by US President Donald Trump as a reminder that Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for the columnist's death, Congressman Gerry Connolly said in a statement on Monday.A senior member of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said he had invited Hatice Cengiz as his guest for Tuesday's event."Hatice's courage to sit in the House Chamber Tuesday night should serve as a clarion call to the President that no matter how high it goes, Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for the murder of this loving father and fiancee, respected journalist, US resident, my constituent, and reformer," Connolly said.After international outcry Saudi Arabia admitted that Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed and dismembered in 2018 on the premises of the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder.In the statement, Connolly blamed Trump for continuing to provide arms and military training to Saudi Arabia.(Sputnik/ANI)

