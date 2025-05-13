Kolkata, May 13: An app-bike rider turned out to be the saviour of a 21-year-old woman who was assaulted by a group of men in Kestopur area near here, police said on Tuesday. The app-biker, identified as Surya Pillai, found two men dragging a woman inside an under-construction building in Kestopur in North 24 Parganas district. The biker, who was waiting near the spot for a passenger, tried to stop the men from taking the woman, a hotel management student, inside the building and was attacked, he said. Agra: Woman Falls Into Chambal River From Moving Bike on Platoon Bridge, Rescued by Divers Just in Time (Watch Video).

"We got a call that two people were assaulting one woman inside a construction site in Kestopur, and one biker was trying to stop them. We reached the spot and stopped the crime," an officer from Baguihati Police Station said. The app-biker, who is from Tamil Nadu and now lives here, was also allegedly beaten up by the duo, who were absconding after the crime took place, he said, adding that an investigation into the Saturday evening incident is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)