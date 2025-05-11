A major mishap was averted in Agra on Sunday when a woman accidentally fell into the Chambal River from a moving bike on the Platoon Bridge. Thanks to the swift action of local divers, the woman was rescued safely, and her life was saved. According to reports, the woman was riding pillion on a bike when she lost balance and fell into the river while crossing the bridge. Passersby immediately alerted the authorities, and divers present nearby sprang into action. The rescue operation was carried out quickly, and the woman was brought out of the water unharmed. The alertness and efficiency of the local rescue team have been credited with her timely rescue. Murder Caught On Camera: Agra Jeweller Yogesh Chaudhary Shot Dead During Daylight Robbery, Viral Video Surfaces.

Woman Falls Into Chambal River From Moving Bike on Platoon Bridge

