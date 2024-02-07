Filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently busy promoting her upcoming directorial project Laapataa Ladies, which stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in key roles. During an interaction with ANI, Rao shared her reaction when she first heard the story of the film. She said, "Actually, Aamir (Khan) first got this story when he was a judge at a screenwriting competition in 2018. He instantly liked the story as soon as he read it..but when he narrated the story to me in one line, I felt that I had to make (a film on it) it after a little rewriting..." "When I got the story, I felt that it had so much potential; we can develop so many things. Earlier, the story was just a drama, but I wanted to add some comedy and entertainment factor to it," she added. Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Upcoming Film Promises To Be a Laugh Ride Centered Around Two Missing Brides (Watch Video).

Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Laapataa Ladies is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao To Host Special Screening of Her Film for the Villagers of Sehore in Bhopal.

The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines. Laapataa Ladies will hit the theatres on March 1. Some of the other Rao is known for films Dhobhi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Dangal, Secret Superstar, and Laal Singh Chaddha.