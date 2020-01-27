Lack of Basic Amenities in Delhi Govt Schools: BJP MPs

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Seeking to corner the AAP over its assertions on revolutionising education in Delhi, all the seven BJP MPs from the national capital visited government schools in the city on Monday and claimed a lack of basic amenities there.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who is also the president of the Delhi BJP, visited a government school in Khajoori Khas, and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan, who is also a Union minister, visited a school in the Prem Nagar area of his constituency, a statement issued by the Delhi BJP said.

Other Delhi BJP MPs -- Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans -- also visited schools in their constituencies.

"The schools had broken benches, the toilets were disgusting, in some schools, the students were studying under trees due to a lack of classrooms and the filth at the drinking water facilities. The visits proved that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has only lied to people through advertisements," the statement said.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.

The AAP credits it with revolutionising the education and health sectors in Delhi. Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had challenged BJP leaders in the past to compare the condition of the schools in the states run by the saffron party with those run by the Delhi government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)