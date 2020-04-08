Lata Mangeshkar Urges Countrymen to Stay at Home

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.She took to Twitter to spread the message and asked people to follow what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking every citizen to do."The entire world is going through a crisis, that is why it is our duty to abide by what our respected Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi ji and the Chief Minister of every state are saying that you should stay at home, and not go out," she tweeted.The number of active COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4714 on Wednesday and the death toll stood at 149. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)