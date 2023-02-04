Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) An 11-day Saras Aajeevika Mela commenced here on Saturday with the largest gathering of rural women self-help groups (SHGs) from across the country to showcase their skills and build linkages with bulk buyers.

The national level food and cultural fair, exhibiting unique and famous indigenous products from 15 states and Union Territories, was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Aquaplex Crown Bagh-e-Bahu, an official spokesman said.

Sinha congratulated the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) and Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for inviting SHG women entrepreneurs from across the country.

"Women entrepreneurs will be the main sustaining force of socio-economic growth. SHGs have been doing praiseworthy work in supporting women artisans and entrepreneurs in rural areas," the Lt Governor said.

He said the first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal' has given priority to the women. "As many as 81 lakh SHGs will be enabled to reach the next stage of economic empowerment through formation of large producer enterprises."

The Lt Governor also shared the efforts of the government to promote women entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir. He said various new schemes like Saath and Hausla in the Union Territory aim to assist SHGs to enhance their business through training and support for better packaging, branding and marketing so they can scale up the operations to serve the consumer markets across the country.

Within a short period of time, around six lakh women from the rural areas have been associated with 74,000 SHGs in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"We have intensified the women entrepreneurship movement by providing financial assistance without guarantees, training and necessary support so that Nari Shakti can contribute to the journey of Atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir," he said.

Sinha further said Jammu and Kashmir is the second region in the country after Andhra Pradesh which has created a dedicated industrial estate for women entrepreneurs.

"Krishi Sakhi and Pashu Sakhi Programmes have been launched under the Rural Livelihood Mission to make women economically independent," he said.

The Lt Governor expressed hope that the SARAS Aajeevika Mela will give renewed push to the 'One District One Product' initiative.

