Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Karnataka police have registered a case against 12 Sri Ram Sene (SRS) activists for conducting rifle training in a village in Bagalkot.

According to the complaint, the SRS activists held a rifle training camp where 196 youth underwent training in the last week of December, 2024. The rifle training was allegedly held on the last day of a week-long 'personality development programme'.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Receive DA Hike in January 2025? Check Latest Update.

The training was held in a farmer's field in Todalabagi village, Bagalkote police said, adding that he had no idea that rifle training was part of the programme.

According to Bagalkot police, the case was registered on the complaint of a Bengaluru-based NGO, All India Association for Justice. The members of the NGO submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police Alok Mohan seeking action.

Also Read | H-1B Visa New Rules To Take Effect From January 17: How Will H-1B Visa Reforms Affect Indians? All Details Here.

In their memorandum, the NGO had claimed that they were alerted after a video of the rifle training was shared on social media.

"A case has been registered and investigation is on," Amarnath Reddy, Superintendent of Police, told reporters in Bagalkot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)