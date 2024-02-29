Dehradun, Feb 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was found hanging on Thursday from a noose at a house where she worked as a domestic help in the city's posh race course colony, police said.

Opposition members condemned the incident in Uttarakhand Assembly and also trooped into the well of the House accusing the state government of failure.

Following the incident, the deceased's relatives created a ruckus outside the house situated close to the MLAs' Hostel. The house where she worked belongs to a car dealer.

The girl used to work there during the day time and returned home in the evening, the police said.

However, she did not return home on Wednesday and was found dead on Thursday, they said.

The police dispersed the protesting mob and sent the body for a post-mortem, they added.

Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya strongly raised the issue in the state assembly, saying the incident indicates the dismal law and order situation in the state where no one is safe.

"Criminals are committing crimes with impunity," he said.

Opposition members trooped into the well of the House over the incident and accused the state government of failure.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Aggarwal assured the members of the house that stern action will be taken against the guilty.

"No one will be spared. A panel of doctors is conducting the post mortem. The process is being video graphed too. Appropriate action will be taken," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)