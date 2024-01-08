Hardoi (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after she was allegedly pushed off the roof of a house here during a rape attempt, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said the incident occurred in the Harpalpur area on Saturday and accused Vishal was booked on charges of kidnapping and attempt to rape.

Goswami also said that according to the woman's brother, Vishal tried to rape her but she jumped to save herself and suffered serious injuries, but the victim told police that she was abducted and pushed off the roof.

The woman is hospitalised and an investigation in the matter is underway, the official added.

