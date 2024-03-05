Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a bank in Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra of Rs 18.61 lakh by mortgaging fake jewellery, an official said on Tuesday.

A woman mortgaged the jewellery at the branch of a cooperative bank in Uran area in January 2022.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

A jeweller, who was on the bank's panel as valuer, provided certificates of genuineness for the jewellery, facilitating its mortgage for Rs 18.61 lakh, the official from Uran police station said.

The bank later found the jewellery was fake.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

Following a complaint by the bank manager, the Uran police on Monday registered a case against the woman and the jeweller under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)