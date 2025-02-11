New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating a person of his belonging in central Delhi's Kamla Market area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sameer Sheikh (21)and Julmad Sheikh (21), both residents of JJ Colony in Bawana, they said.

On February 1, a cheating incident was reported at Kamla Market area. The complainant, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, stated that after exiting metro station gate number-3 around 6.45 am, he met a person pretending to be in distress, a senior police officer said.

The person claimed that he was carrying Rs 1.5 lakh and felt unsafe. While they were talking, another person approached, alleging that he had been robbed of his money, the officer said.

The complainant, along with the alleged persons, went to an ATM in Daryaganj, where they convinced him to check his account balance. One of the fraudsters took the complainant's ATM cards and mobile phone, pretended to place them back in his bag and fled away, the officer said.

The complainant later realised that his belongings were missing and Rs 1.60 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account, police said.

During investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage and tracked both the accused and arrested them next day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police recovered one Google Pixel mobile phone and Rs 56,500 cash. Sameer was previously involved in two criminal cases, they said.

