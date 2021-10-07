Simdega (Jharkhand), Oct 6 (PTI) The police arrested two persons after recovering around 39 kg of silver jewellery and a silver brick during a vehicle checking drive in Simdega district of Jharkhand, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The ornaments and the silver brick, together weighing 38.830 kg, are estimated to be valued at around Rs 25 lakh, district Superintendent of Police Dr Shams Tabrez said.

The items were being smuggled to Ranchi from Chhattisgarh via Odisha in an SUV when it was intercepted by the police at Targa Maharoli on National Highway 143.

The two occupants of the vehicle tried but were caught on Tuesday night, Tabrez said.

The two arrested persons confessed that they used to steal silver jewellery and smuggle them.

