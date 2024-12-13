Gurugram, Dec 13 (PTI) Police here have nabbed three more men in connection with crude bomb explosion outside two nightclubs in Sector 29, an officer said on Friday.

The arrests were made by a Special Investigation Team, led by ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya, formed by Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora in the wake of the bombing.

The three were identified as Ankit, 30, and Vinit Malik, 27, both natives of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Vikas, 28, a native of Sonipat in Haryana.

All three have been sent on six days' police remand.

The main accused, Sachin Taliyan, 27, is already on seven days' remand.

An investigating officer said that during interrogation, it was revealed that of the three, two were with Sachin at the time of the incident.

Sachin was caught red-handed while throwing a bomb early Tuesday outside Human Pub Club and Toy Box Club.

The SIT will also take two people arrested in connection with the blasts outside nightclubs in Chandigarh for questioning in the current case, an officer said.

On Thursday, gangster Rohit Godara, an aide of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the Gurugram nightclub blasts.

In a post on Facebook, Godara wrote that the blasts in Chandigarh and Gurugram were just a "trailer" and tagged Lawrence Bishnoi group, Gomi Mann group, Kala Rana, Virendra Charan, and Randeep.

On Tuesday, one of the two bombs exploded and Sachin was about to throw a third when he was caught by police.

