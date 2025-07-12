New Tehri, Jul 12 (PTI) Two pilgrims from Punjab were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Bagwan near Kirtinagar on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The truck, which was travelling from Rishikesh to Srinagar, hit the motorcycle, resulting in both pilgrims being trapped under the vehicle and dying on the spot, the police said.

An ambulance was called to the scene of the accident, and the bodies were transported to the Srinagar Base Hospital.

Also Read | What Are Fuel Switches? How Did Fuel Switch Cutoff Trigger Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad? All You Need To Know.

The deceased were identified as Manpreet Singh (28) and Gurdeep Singh (22), both residents of Patiala. They were returning to Rishikesh from the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara at the time of the accident.

The in-charge of Kirti Nagar Police Station stated that the truck was being driven by Ram Kishore, who is a resident of Yamkeshwar in Pauri district, Uttarakhand.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck driver was at fault for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, leading to the accident, the officer said.

He assured that appropriate action is being taken regarding the case.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)