Hoshiarpur, March 31: As many as 22 pilgrims were injured after a pickup truck they were travelling in overturned at a turn near Shahpur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Monday, police said. Arund 30 pilgrims from Haryana's Kaithal district were on their way to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple after visiting several Sikh religious places, they said.

When they reached a hilly stretch between Kot and Shahpur villages on Garhshankar-Nangal road, the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned at a sharp turn near Ghata, police said. Punjab Road Accident: 8 Killed As Bus Falls Into Drain in Bathinda Amid Heavy Rainfall, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

The injured persons were admitted to the civil hospital in Garhshankar, from where six were referred to a hospital in Patiala. The condition of those undergoing treatment at the civil hospital is stated to be stable, a senior medical officer of the hospital said.

