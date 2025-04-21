Hoshiarpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a petty monetary dispute with a vendor here, police said on Monday.

Sanjeet Kumar had a contract for cleaning the Sabzi Mandi market and he used to charge Rs 10 from each vendor for the service.

Also Read | How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

The incident occurred when an altercation occurred between Kumar and the vendor over a pending amount of Rs 40-50 on Sunday night.

The quarrel escalated, and the accused allegedly stabbed Kumar, leaving him seriously injured. He was initially admitted to the local government hospital, but was later referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 21, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)