Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Global customer service software and services company [24]7.ai on Tuesday said it is planning to add 9,000 employees in 2022-23, across India to meet increasing business demand.

The company is hiring across voice and chat processes to serve its international client base, by adding 9,000 new hires to its workforce, over FY23, [24]7.ai said in a statement.

The company is looking at concerted efforts to tap into talent from Tier II and III cities, with 'work from anywhere' options.

"India has a well-recognised talent pool that we as pioneers in the industry have groomed over the years. We stay strongly invested in our people and nurture freshers to grow them into leaders. This is one of the key reasons that our attrition rates have consistently remained much lower than the industry. We also remain deeply committed in our quest to increase diversity in our workforce," [24]7.ai SVP and HRD Head, India and Americas, Nina Nair said.

