Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Around 25 Chinese companies have expressed interest in participating in the 11th edition of the International Mining and Equipment Exhibition (IME) in Kolkata, an official said on Friday.

The Mining, Geological & Metallurgical Institute of India (MGMI), which organises the exhibition in collaboration with Tafcon, stated that the last two editions did not feature direct participation from Chinese companies.

"For the upcoming 11th edition, 25 (Chinese) companies have committed to participate so far," MGMI secretary Ranajit Talapatra said.

Addressing the media, Tafcon official I P Wadha said: "With the easing of visa restrictions, we expect officials from at least 25 Chinese companies to attend.”

In the past editions, Chinese companies that have local affiliations or collaborations have participated in the exhibition.

MGMI president and Western Coalfields Chairman J P Dwivedi said the event could witness the participation of 600 delegates from 30 countries.

The IME 2025 and a conclave will be held across two venues — Science City grounds and Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan — from October 30 to November 2.

