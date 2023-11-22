Maharajganj (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons and recovered 88.5 kg of charas from their possession in the Kolhui area of Maharajganj district on Wednesday, officials said.

The seized drug is worth Rs 50 crore, they said.

Superintendent of Police of Maharajganj district Kaustubh said, "Two vehicles were stopped by police in the Kolhui area for a routine check and 88.5 kg of charas was recovered from them."

Arjun Singh from Gorakhpur, Chandrashever from Shahajanpur and Sonu Gupta from Gorakhpur, who were travelling in the two vehicles, were arrested for the possession of the contraband, he said.

"The trio were headed to Gorakhpur from Nepal," the police officer said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added.

