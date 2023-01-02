Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 2 (PTI) Three persons were injured in a fireworks accident at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala here on Monday.

The incident occurred around 5 PM when the three were preparing fireworks at the temple, an officer of Sannidhanam police station said.

None of the thousands of pilgrims, who were present at the hilltop shrine for 'darshan' during the annual pilgrimage season, were injured, he said.

All three of them suffered serious burns and are presently undergoing treatment at the Kottayam medical college, the officer said.

The three were employees of the temple who used to deal with fireworks on a daily basis, police said.

It also said that the reason for the mishap is not presently known. PTI

