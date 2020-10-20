Baripada (Odisha), Oct 20 (PTI) At least three members of a family were killed when their bike collided with a lorry on national highway 49 in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when two nephews were carrying their ailing maternal uncle from Bhanda village in Keonjhar district to Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital in Mayurbhanj district for treatment.

While one nephew Gurucharan Munda (30) died on the spot, the other nephew Tutun Munda (38) and maternal uncle Surasingh Munda (58) were critically injured and taken to Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital where they succumbed to injuries, police said.

Divyakanti Lakra Inspector-In-Charge Raruan police station said a case has been registered and the lorry has been seized.

