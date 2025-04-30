Ambala, Apr 30 (PTI) A couple and their five-year-old son were killed when the roof of their house collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

The couple's daughter, who was playing outside the house, survived.

The incident took place in Moti Nagar at around 3.30 pm.

According to the police, the incident took place when Javed Ali alias Raju (35) was having lunch with his wife Anu (32) and son Noor Ahmed (5) at home.

The roof of the house was made of wooden beams and a heavy iron beam was placed in the middle. It collapsed and trapped the three victims under the debris.

Hearing a loud explosion, people in the vicinity gathered and informed the police.

After the incident, fire tenders, an ambulance and a police team reached the spot. All three injured were pulled out and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead, police said.

The police have informed their relatives who live in Karnal.

Javed used to sell balloons and toys and had been living in Ambala city for the last several years.

